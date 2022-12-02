PARTNER

Effect Of Online Gambling on Mental Health â€“ What does it do to your brain?

Online gaming has been a hot topic of debate for a while now. With the easy availability of smartphones and internet connectivity becoming more accessible, most Indian masses have been introduced to online games. Undoubtedly, it is one of the fastest-growing industries in India, with nearly 390 million online gamers recorded in 2021. The number is expected to cross 450 million by 2023.

However, the legal ambiguity surrounding the sector makes it hard to classify whether online gaming can be considered gambling. Online gaming can have several negative connotations when viewed through the lens of gambling. While it can undoubtedly hurt one's finances, the industry does not bode well for mental health either. Like smoking and drinking, gambling is an addiction. And, like most addictions can severely impact an individual's mental well-being.

Gambling can impact the part of our brain that unleashes dopamine. A â€˜feel goodâ€™ hormone that develops feelings of bliss and reward. Winning gives our brain an emotional boost. If you get addicted to gambling, other enjoyable activities may no longer make you feel good, leaving you to chase the same buzz through gambling.

Over time, gambling can lead to low self-esteem issues, high levels of stress and anxiety, and depression. When gambling turns into an uncontrollable urge, it is called pathological gambling. Pathological gambling or compulsive gambling is a condition where the gambler continues to gamble despite the adverse effects gambling has had on their life.

One of the most significant drawbacks of gambling is that it isolates an individual from their families. Whether a gambler is winning or losing, they tend to be so engrossed in their addiction that they have no time for anything else. Also, it could lead to a feeling of shame or guilt which can devastate the gambler. This is because the gambler may have borrowed money from other people and may be unable to return it. It keeps driving them away from people until they remove themselves entirely from all of their relationships.

When a person gets addicted to gambling, they lose interest in other social activities. Gambling takes centre stage in their thoughts as they stop thinking about their other hobbies.

Gambling has also been considered a possible contributor to India's rising number of suicides. An addicted gambler spends more money than they should on gambling. This causes said person to suffer financial loss. It could lead to a severe emotional and physical breakdown, eventually resulting in suicide.