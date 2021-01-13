'Eeswaran' overseas OTT release postponed after TN theatres object

'Eeswaran' stars Silambarasan in the lead, with Nidhi Agarwal and Nanditha Shwetha.

Flix KOLLYWOOD

Actor Silambarasan's Eeswaran, that hit the screens on Wednesday, ran into trouble with theatre owners in Tamil Nadu recently. The owners on Tuesday refused to release the film, as the makers announced that they would release Eeswaran on an OTT platform for viewing in foreign countries before it hit theatres here. However, later, the makers announced that they are holding back the OTT release.

Later in a media interaction, actor-producer and Silambarasan's father T Rajendar claimed that a few filmmakers were trying to stop the release of Eeswaran because he was the opponent to the winning party in the recently held elections for the Tamil Film Producers Council. He also said some were even trying to disrupt the release of the film due to a dispute regarding the losses sustained by Silambarasan's other film AAA. He said the producer council has issued a letter to the Qube, requesting them to hold the film. T Rajendar added that the issue is currently in court, and that the producer of Eeswaran is in no way related to AAA.

Eeswaran is touted to be a rural drama that has been directed by Suseenthiran. Silambarasan is said to have completed shooting a major portion of the film in record time. Starring Nidhi Agarwal and Nanditha Shwetha, Eeswaran has music by S Thaman. Veteran director Bharathiraja and Bala Saravanan have been roped in for pivotal roles in the film as well. The film is produced by KVDurai's D Company in association with MDM Sharfudden.



Silambarasan is currently busy with the Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanadu. The shooting of this film is currently in progress. Touted to be a political thriller, the actor had to do research his role well. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead in this flick with SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, S A Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Manoj Bharathiraja forming the rest of the star cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for Maandau, with Richard M Nathan working the camera and Praveen KL doing the edits.



Silambarasan also has the Tamil remake of the Kannada superhit Mufti. Titled Pathu Thala, the film also stars Gautham Karthik and Obeli N Krishna. Krishna, the director of Studio Greenâ€™s first production Sillunu Oru Kadhal, is set to helm the remake that will go on floors in February.

(Content provided by Digital Native)