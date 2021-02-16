Eegalapenta: A charming weekend getaway from Hyderabad

Eegalapenta is located about 190 km from Hyderabad and is perfect for a drive or ride with family or friends.

Eegalapenta isnâ€™t a name that people in Hyderabad are familiar with. Itâ€™s a small village in Telanganaâ€™s Mahabubnagar district, located in the Nallamala Hills on the way to Srisailam. Itâ€™s been in the news recently after the Telangana Tourism Department opened a new resort here. The charming Haritha property is situated at a picturesque location and offers guests a stunning view of the Krishna river, the surrounding hillocks and green forest cover adding to the panorama. And good news for Hyderabad folks, Eegalapenta is only 190 km away, making it a great weekend getaway.

The view of river Krishna from Eegalapenta

(Image Courtesy: Ajoy Thomas)

The drive to Eegalapenta makes for a nice journey because of the well-maintained roads on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway and this also makes it a perfect destination for bikers. The ghat road through the Nallamala forest is a pleasure to ride through as it offers wonderful views of the hills.

The view from the room at the Haritha Resort in Eegalapenta

(Image Courtesy: Ajoy Thomas)

Apart from the views, Eegalapenta doesnâ€™t have any other major attractions. But en route are a couple of places you can plan to visit. The jungle safari at Farhabad, the Mallela Theertham Waterfalls and Octopus Viewpoint are some places you shouldnâ€™t miss.

Jungle safari at Amrabad Tiger Reserve

The Amrabad Tiger Reserve is located around 40 km before Eegalapenta. The jungle safari offers you a drive through the forest to reach the Farhabad viewpoint. There are two vehicles available that can seat 10 people each and the ticket price is Rs 120 per person. If youâ€™re lucky, you might spot some wild animals like deer, nilgai and sambar.

The group photo taken during the jungle safari

(Image Courtesy: Melvyn Mannuthy)

A lot of people leave without trying the jungle safari as the staff members often inform them that spotting animals depends on oneâ€™s luck and that many times you donâ€™t spot any animals at all. Even so, the Farhabad viewpoint is a must-visit. The viewpoint offers splendid views of the reserve and the lake located in the dense forest is indeed a sight to behold. The rickety safari through the jungle is a fun ride not just for kids but for the entire family.

Mallela Theertham Waterfalls

After the exhilarating safari in the tiger reserve comes the Mallela Theertham Waterfalls. To visit the waterfall, you will need to take a small detour of about 13 km. This last stretch is not a tarred road and so gives you an off-road experience that can be quite bumpy at times. Once at the location, you will have to descend around 350 steps to reach the waterfall. While climbing down the stairs can be an effortless process, making it back up to the entrance can be quite a tiring trek. Though itâ€™s not allowed, a lot of people get into the water to take a quick shower under the waterfall.

Mallela Theertham Waterfall (Image Courtesy: Ajoy Thomas)

Octopus Viewpoint

Once youâ€™re back to the main road, your next stop should be the Octopus Viewpoint, which is about 25 km from the Farhabad Viewpoint. After the tiring trek at the waterfall, you will be elated to know that the Octopus Viewpoint allows you to drive or ride right up to the viewpoint. You will have to buy a ticket for yourself and for your vehicle to drive right up to the point.

The entrance to the Octopus View Point

(Image Courtesy: Ajoy Thomas)

The Octopus Viewpoint offers a spectacular birdâ€™s eye view of the entire valley. The Krishna river looks beautiful as it winds around the hillocks. The river looks like an octopus spread across the hillocks, thus giving the place its name. The viewpoint closes at 5 pm, so ensure you plan your trip to reach there well within time.

The view from the Octopus View Point

(Image Courtesy: Ajoy Thomas)

If you reach the Eegalapenta resort before the sun sets, you can see the beauty of the location before the light fades. The rooms in the hotel are huge and as the property is still new, itâ€™d be best to visit the place soon. The rooms on the first floor have a balcony that offers a better view, one that anyone would love to wake up to.

One of the cottages at the Haritha Resort in Eegalapenta

(Image Courtesy: Ajoy Thomas)

The next time you are looking for a place to spend your weekend, Eegalapenta should surely be on your list!