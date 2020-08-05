Edtech firm Great Learning to hire 300+ professionals across levels in next 6 months

Some of the key roles Great Learning is looking to fill includeÂ Head of Product, Principal Engineer, Senior Software Engineer (multiple positions).

Atom Education

Great Learning, an Edtech company for professional education, on Tuesday announced its plans to hire 300+ professionals across levels over the next 6 months in technology, product, marketing, sales, and business domains. With several new initiatives in the pipeline, the company is looking to onboard leadership talent across functions.

Some of the key roles Great Learning is looking to fill include Head of Product, Principal Engineer, Senior Software Engineer (multiple positions). In a bid to onboard the best technology and product talent, the company is not limiting its search to India and is engaging with professionals from across the globe. The company expects to touch the 1000 people mark by the end of the year. It has already hired over 150 entry and mid-level professionals this year and its current strength stands at 650.

Great Learning closed FY20 with a booked revenue of Rs 325 crore. It witnessed 5X growth in its learner base with the launch of Great Learning Academy and Great Learning Corporate Academy earlier this year, the company said. The company has also launched new professional learning programs over the last few months and has struck partnerships with top institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras).

Karthik Gopalan, Director, People Operations at Great Learning said, â€œAccess to quality education is a global problem, and the pandemic has put some much-needed macro-transformations on steroids. We have done extremely well in the past few months on the back of tremendous growth, both in our existing as well as new business initiatives. Our goal is to keep the momentum going, build an impactful team and hire professionals that can help us move into the next orbit of growth."

Under the leadership of Mohan Lakhamraju (Founder, Former India Head - Tiger Global), Hari Nair (Co-founder, formerly founded and sold iLabs) and Arjun Nair (MIT Sloan graduate, ex-ZipDial) Great Learningâ€™s series of partnerships with world-class institutions include The University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business (since 2018), followed by Krannert School of Management at Purdue University (since 2019), and Stanford Executive Education (since 2019).