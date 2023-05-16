ED searches Lyca Productions offices in Chennai

Lyca Productions has been involved with many big projects including â€˜2.0â€™ and the â€˜Ponniyin Selvanâ€™ films, and is currently working on upcoming films starring Rajinikanth, Ajith and Kamal Haasan.

Flix News

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, May 16, conducted searches at various properties related to Lyca Productions in Chennai. The search operations were underway at eight different locations including the head office of Lyca Productions on Vijaya Raghava Road, T Nagar, and other premises located in Adyar, Karapakkam and other areas. The ED had reportedly received complaints of money laundering against Lyca Productions.

Lyca Productions is an entertainment company established by A Subaskaran in 2014, and is currently headed by GKM Tamil Kumaran. Lyca has been a major player in the Tamil film industry. The company has produced and distributed several big Tamil films including 2.0 the recently released Ponniyin Selvan films.

At present, Lyca Productions is working on multiple films with some of Tamil cinemaâ€™s biggest stars, including Rajinikanthâ€™s Lal Salaam, Ajithâ€™s Vidaa Muyarchi, and Kamal Haasanâ€™s Indian 2. Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 2, the second instalment in filmmaker Mani Ratnamâ€™s magnum opus, has crossed Rs 300 crore at the global box office and is running successfully in domestic theatres.