ED registers case against Kerala's fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal

The ED has asked the Crime Branch for details of their probe as they have now found out that black money was in circulation in his business.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday, November 13, registered a case against Monson Mavunkal, who has now become a household name on account of his fake antique collections, and two others in connection with fraud. Currently under judicial custody, Mavunkal was arrested by the Crime Branch from his home-cum-museum in September, after victims approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, complaining that they were swindled of Rs 10 crore by the accused, who managed to even take the top Kerala Police officials for a ride.

Mavunkal used to bring several VIPs to his palatial residence, a part of which was converted into a museum to house his 'precious' antiques. Mavunkal sought to impress his high-profile guests by showcasing antiques in his collection which he claimed included a piece of clothing that Jesus had worn, two of the 30 coins that Judas received for betraying Jesus, the chalice that Prophet Mohammed used, staff of Moses, the throne of Tipu Sultan and more. TNM earlier reported that despite the authenticity of the antiquities being in question, the VIP visits to his house gave Monson legitimacy.

Police said that he had showcased these "rare" items â€” a huge collection of old Qurans, Bibles (Old Testament and New Testament), and old handwritten copies of the Bhagavad Gita.

Meanwhile, the ED has also asked for details of the complainants against Mavunkal, which eventually led to his arrest by the Crime Branch police as the ED suspects large amounts of money has changed hands between him and the victims.

TNM had reported that Monson was visited by several prominent people including actor Mohanlal, Congress President K Sudhakaran, current ministers Roshi Augustine and Ahammed Devarkovil, Inspector General of Police Lakshman Gugulloth, and former Deputy Inspector General of Police S Surendran. Even former Director General of Police Loknath Behera had once posed and sat on a throne and the Assistant Director-General of Police Manoj Abraham stood beside him with a sword.

Monsoon was also charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the daughter of a staff member at Monson's cosmetic centre. In the complaint, it is alleged that Monson had sexually molested the then minor girl several times since 2019 and impregnated her, after offering to help her with her higher studies.