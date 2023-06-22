ED raids Hyderabad hospitals, medical colleges for money laundering in BMC scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, June 21, conducted raids at several corporate hospitals and private medical colleges in Hyderabad. The raids were carried out in connection with alleged irregularities related to the supply of medical kits to Covid-19 care centers in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Maharashtra.

Among the establishments targeted in the simultaneous raids were Prathima Medical College, SVS Medical and Research Centre, and the Kamineni Group. These actions were part of a broader search operation that also involved premises belonging to BMC officials in Maharashtra.

The ED's operations extended beyond Hyderabad and its suburbs. They also encompassed 15 locations in Mumbai, where crucial documents were seized. Additionally, the residence of a senior official who previously worked for the BMC was raided.

The investigations revolve around allegations of forged documents being used to secure contracts for the supply of medical kits by the BMC. The ED has been probing potential money laundering activities and the involvement of corporate hospitals and private medical colleges in Telangana in relation to this case.

According to sources, the raids on private medical colleges, including one associated with a BRS minister, were prompted by suspected violations in the sale of seats under the management quota.

The case was initially registered by the Warangal police based on a complaint filed by Kaloji University. Subsequently, the ED intervened to investigate potential money laundering charges.

The Maharashtra government had allocated significant funds to provide medical kits and improve medical facilities for Covid-19 care centers within the BMC limits during the pandemic. However, irregularities in the awarding of contracts led to a case being registered by the Mumbai police.

The ED's inquiry into money laundering charges followed these developments. In January 2023, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was questioned by the ED regarding alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts for the establishment of Covid care centers.

During the interrogation, Chahal was questioned about awarding a contract to a hospital management service firm, in which Sujit Patkar, a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, was a partner.