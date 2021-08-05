ED raids at Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khanâ€™s properties in Bengaluru

Raids are also being held at former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baigâ€™s house.

The Enforcement Directorate on August 5, Thursday conducted raids at properties of Congress Chamrajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan. The raids started in the morning and were held at his house in Shivajinagar, offices of the National Travels in Kalasipalyam and Chamarajapet and an apartment in UB city in the city. National Travels is a travel company started in 1930 by Zameerâ€™s grandfather and he along with other family members manage the company.

According to sources, the raids are in connection with the IMA scam, though the ED has not officially confirmed this. Raids are also being held at former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baigâ€™s house. According to reports, raids are being held at 15 locations belonging to both the politicians.

Baig, a seven-time MLA is an accused in the IMA scam and on July 8,2021, the Karnataka High Court had ordered that his immovable assets be seized. Baig quit Congress and had made an effort to join the BJP, but was not allowed to do so.

Mohammed Mansoor Khan has been accused of duping over 30,000 investors of crores of rupees by running a Ponzi scam in the name of I, Monetary Advisory, where he promised to invest money given by depositors in the gold market.

Roshan Baig, the former MLA from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru was accused of helping prime accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan of fleeing the country when the scam broke out