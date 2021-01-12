ED postpones hearing in land allotment case against Jagan to Jan 21

CM Jagan had been summoned over a land allotment case, although his counsel filed an exemption plea, which was granted.

news Controversy

A special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, posted the hearing in a case against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others, related to alleged irregularities in land allotment to some private companies, to January 21. The court had earlier issued summons, asking all of them to appear before it on January 11, after the case was transferred from a Metropolitan Sessions Judge court to the ED special court.

Most of those summoned, including representatives of some pharmaceutical companies, appeared in the court. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy did not do so, and his counsel filed a petition to dispense with his attendance, which was granted. The ED registered cases against Jagan and the other associates on the basis of an FIR (first information report) filed by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) over alleged quid pro quo investments in his companies.

The CBI had filed 11 chargesheets against the YSR Congress Party chief and others, and Jagan has been named as the prime accused in the alleged deals. The cases are related to land allotments to Aurobindo Pharma and Hetero Drug companies, which took place during Jaganâ€™s father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajashekara Reddyâ€™s regime between 2004 and 2009. Several former ministers and bureaucrats are also accused in the case.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in this particular case and named Jagan, his auditor Vijay Sai Reddy and the directors of both companies. One hundred and fifty acres of land in Jadcherla was allotted to these two companies when YSR was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh. According to the chargesheet, both these companies invested heavily in Jaganâ€™s firms as quid pro quo for the land allotted to them. Recently, the chargesheet of the case was transferred from Nampally court in the city to the ED Court, and the summons was in relation to numbering the case in the ED court.

Read: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy summoned by Enforcement Directorate Court

With PTI inputs