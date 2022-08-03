ED attaches Rs 3.35 cr assets of former Bengaluru corporator in money laundering case

The ED initiated an investigation into the money laundering case on the basis of a chargesheet filed by Karnataka Lokayukta Police, against GC Gowramma and her husband C Govindraju.

news Money Laundering

Assets worth Rs 3.35 crore of G C Gowramma, a former corporator from Azad Nagar ward in Bengaluru, have been attached in a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Tuesday. The properties attached include agricultural land, residential plots as well as commercial sites, the central agency said in a statement.

The money laundering complaint against Gowramma and her husband, C Govindaraju, stems from a chargesheet filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta police against the couple in a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets. As per the chargesheet, the offence was committed under Section 13(1)(e) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 120(B) of Indian Penal Code.

Gowramma was a corporator from ward no. 141 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Azad Nagar.

The former corporator "misused her official position and generated proceeds of crime in collusion with her husband and laundered them by crediting the same to their bank accounts in cash as well as by acquiring various immovable properties", the statement said.

"Gowramma and her husband C Govindaraju were alleged to have acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.46 crore during the check period from 2010-11 to 2012-13 (financial years)," it said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru municipal corporation has had no elected corporators for the last 20 months as TNM had reported in May. The term of the corporators of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), who were elected in 2015, ended on September 10, 2020. However, no elections were scheduled by the Karnataka State Election Commission till the time of the report.