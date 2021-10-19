EC temporarily stops 'Dalita Bandhu' implementation in poll-bound Huzurabad

Opposition parties had taken strong exception to the launch of the scheme in Huzurabad and alleged that it was done by the ruling TRS to lure voters.

news Bye election

The Election Commission on Monday directed the Telangana government to defer the implementation of the Dalita Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly constituency till the completion of the bye-election. Dalita Bandhu is a direct cash transfer scheme under which each eligible Dalit household would get Rs 10 lakh. The scheme was designed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and meant for the empowerment of Dalits. In a communication to the State Chief Electoral Officer, the EC directed that the implementation of the scheme be deferred in the constituency in all its forms till completion of the bye-election on October 30.

The Principal Secretary of ECI informed the Telangana CEO about the move and sought a report by 2 pm on October 19, Tuesday. The scheme was launched on a pilot basis in Huzurabad in August. The state government has released Rs 2,000 crore for implementation of the scheme aimed at empowerment of Dalits. Under the scheme, every Dalit family will get Rs 10 lakh as grant to start any business or for self-employment.

Opposition parties had taken strong exception to the launch of the scheme in Huzurabad and alleged that it was done by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to lure the voters. The TRS, however, had denied this. The bye-poll has been necessitated in view of the resignation of Eatala Rajender following his removal from the State Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, has quit the TRS and joined the BJP. He is seeking re-election on a BJP ticket.

After the announcement of the poll schedule, Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel had stated that the model code of conduct will not apply to ongoing schemes.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday released Rs 250 crore for the implementation of the Dalita Bandhu scheme in four mandals on a pilot basis in four districts. According to a release, Rs 100 crore has been released for Chintakani mandal in Madhira Assembly constituency in Khammam district, Rs 50 crore each was released for Tirmalgiri mandal in Thungathurthy Assembly constituency in Suryapet district, Charakonda mandal in Achampet and Kaluwakurty constituencies in Nagarkurnool district, and Nizamsagar mandal of Jukkal constituency in Kamareddy district.