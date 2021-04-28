Earthquake measuring 6.7 hits Assam, tremors felt in North East, West Bengal

Images shared by Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma showed that the earthquake has caused damage to some buildings and homes.

A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state, officials said. Tremors were felt in the entire region, including neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal, they said. The quake hit Sonitpur district at 7.51 am, they added.

It was followed by two more jerks of 4.3 and 4.4 magnitudes at 7.58 am and 8.01 am, respectively. Most parts of the region felt the impact of the massive earthquake as people ran out of their homes and other places in panic. Many buildings in Tezpur, the district headquarters of Sonitpur, Guwahati and other places developed cracks.

Images shared by Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma showed that the earthquake has caused damage to some buildings and homes. There were no immediate reports of loss of lives but detailed reports are awaited.

#WATCH Assam | Cracks appeared on a road in Sonitpur

as a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the region this morning.

Few early pictures of damage in Guwahati.

#WATCH Assam | A building in Nagaon tilts against its adjacent building. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur today. Tremors were felt in Nagaon too.

Water seeping out from a paddy field in Narayanpur area of Dhekiajuli, the epicenter of the massive 6.7 earthquake in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he has spoken to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and has assured help from the Union government.

“Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam,” PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took stock of the situation.

“Have spoken to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. Central govt stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Amit Shah tweeted.

This is a developing story.