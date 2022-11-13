Earthquake hits Nepal for third time in a week, tremors felt in Delhi

The fresh earthquake comes three days after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, killing six and causing significant damage.

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some other northern states on Saturday night, November 12, as a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. The region shook again at 7.57 pm, three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake with Nepal as its epicentre left six people dead. This is the third earthquake to hit Nepal in a week.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said the quake originated in Nepal at a depth of 10 km with Latitude 29.28 N and Longitude 81.20 E. In Uttarakhand, the tremors were felt in places including Pithoragarh, Munsiyari and Gangolihat. "The origin of the earthquake was 10 km deep and 3 km from Silanga town of Nepal. The affected countries are India, China and Nepal," Pithoragarh Disaster Management Officer BS Mahar told PTI. No immediate damage was reported, according to PTI. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on November 9, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit the region, and the 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck on November 10. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicentre of the 6.3-magnitude earthquake, which struck at 1.57 am, was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh. Bhola Bhatta, the acting chief at the District Police Office in Nepal's Doti, said all the six victims were killed by the debris of the houses damaged during the earthquake. The tremors were felt in Delhi and the surrounding areas of Ghaziabad and Gurugram and even in Lucknow, jolting people out of their sleep.

