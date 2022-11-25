PARTNER

E-way Bill Generation Process Through E-way Bill Portal

The e-way bill is a document that records transportation of commodities following the guidelines of the GST rule. It is a regulatory system that ensures no GST-registered transporter can move goods priced more than Rs. 50,000 in a single challan/ bill.

Based on Notification No. 1/2022 of the Indian government, all taxpayers must generate an E-way bill if their annual turnover exceeds Rs. 20 Crores. This rule came into force on 1st April 2022.

In this article, we will guide our readers on how to generate e-way bills online and discuss the format of an e-invoice.

What Are the Pre-requisites of the E-way Bill

A transporter can generate, cancel or request an e-way bill by visiting the official billing website. There are also two popular alternative options for accessing an e-way bill one is through SMS, and the other is through API (site-to-site integration).

While generating an e-way bill, some documents and information must be kept handy before starting the process. For generating an e-way bill, you should have:

Challan/ Bill details

GST details of the entity to whom the goods must be transported

Transporter ID/ registered name or the number of a vehicle involved in a transportation

Product quantity and specification details

What Is the Format of an E-way Bill

All mandatory fields of an e-way bill are included in Form GST EWB-01, further divided into two sections. Here we have listed the correct bill format:

Part A Part B Recipient's GST details (in case the concerned party is unregistered, tag them as URP) RTO-issued number of the vehicle involved in transportation process PIN code of the delivery location Bill/ Challan number Bill issuing date Price of goods HSN Code (at least- 2 digits) Transportation purpose (Export/Import/Supply, etc.) TDN or Transportation Document Number given by the transporting agency

How to Generate an E-way Bill

You can follow the below-mentioned steps to successfully generate an E-way bill by visiting the official website.

Step 1: Navigate through the e-way bill interface to locate a login option. Press the 'Login' button once you enter your username and password and fill in a captcha code.

Step 2: Refer to the left side of your device screen. You will see the 'Generate Newâ€™ option under the â€˜E-way billâ€™ column. Select this option.

Step 3: Once you get redirected to a new screen, you will be asked to provide the following information:

Transaction Type: There will be two options against this field – outward and inward. Choose the first option if you are a supplier or the alternative choice if you are a consignment recipient.



Sub-type: You must select an appropriate option if your previous choice was 'outward'.



Document specifications: Under this head, you must select a document type as challan/ invoice/ credit note. If your document type is not listed among the options, click on 'others'. Next, put the billing number and date.

From/To Details: It is auto-filled depending on your role in a transportation (supplier/recipient).

: It is auto-filled depending on your role in a transportation (supplier/recipient). Note: If a supplier/ recipient is unregistered under GSTIN, then an applicant must select 'URP'.

Item details: Factually, a few points must be clarified under this section. These include:



Product name

Description

HSN Code

Quantity

Units of a particular product

Taxable value

Percentage of tax levied (CGST and SGST or IGST)

Cess (if applicable)



Transporter details: Here, you need to specify a mode of transportation, which can be by road, rail, air or ship. You must mention the tentative delivery distance (in kilometres) along with the transportation type.

Apart from these, you should enter transporter ID, document number, and vehicle number.

Note: For any particular item, suppliers, transporters, and customers used often, it is advised to update the 'My Masters' field.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button. If any field is left unattended, the web portal lets you know about it so that all the information is provided effectively.

Once you follow those steps described above and submit the e-way bill generation request, a unique 12-digit e-way bill number is issued.

It is necessary to print and carry a copy of an e-way bill in the selected vehicle while transporting mentioned goods.

How to Reprint the E-way Bill

To reprint the e-invoice, please follow these steps:

First, navigate to the e-way bill option on the left side of the dashboard.

Select the 'Print EWB' option.

Provide the correct EWB Number and finally click on 'Go'.

You can see the required electronically generated bill that can be reprinted from this screen.

How to Fill Information in Part B of the E-way Bill

The following steps will help those who wish to update any information previously provided in part B of an e-way bill.

Click on the e-way bill option that you can find on the left-hand side of the e-way bill portal. Next, choose the option 'Update Part B/ Vehicle' option.

To generate a EWB, either provide the e-way bill number or the invoice issuance date.

While the relevant EWB is presented to you, make all necessary changes and finally click on 'Submit'.

There are a few standard practices that help you in filling out an e-way bill application form. For instance, if you need clarification on the approximate distance of a delivery location, you can use the inbuilt calculator.

Again you may save each detail of a prominent client with whom bulk transportations occur regularly. This gets rid of hassle of updating information each time. To get an optimum user experience, we advise you to rely on their in-built website mechanism that indicates errors while filing a request.

