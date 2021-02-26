E Sreedharan formally joins BJP in Kerala

'Metroman' E Sreedharan who created headlines after announcing his decision to join BJP on Thursday formally joined the party. Sreedharan joined the BJP at a meeting organised at Changaramkulam in Malappuram as the 'Vijaya Yatra' led by Kerala BJP chief K Surendran reached on Thursday night, party leaders said. Surendran welcomed Sreedharan with a garland in the presence of a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Addressing the meeting, Sreedharan said it is one of the greatest moments in his life. The 88-year-old technocrat also thanked Surendran for giving him an opportunity to work for the BJP. Sreedharan, popularly known as the 'Metroman', had announced his decision to join the party last week. He has also said he will contest the Kerala Assembly polls, likely to be held in April-May, if the party demands. He had even said that he is ready to be the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP in Kerala.

Sreedharan had said that he was joining BJP as ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala and Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) has not been able to bring any tangible progress in the state. If BJP comes to power in Kerala, Sreedharan had said he would focus on infrastructure development in a big way and will also bring industries to the state.

In interviews, he had also said that he does not consider BJP to be a communal party and that he wants to change the image of the party. The party consists of nation lovers and accepts all parties, all communities alike, Sreedharan said about BJP in an interview to NDTV.

Though his foray into BJP is said to become a boost for the party, many political analysts have also opined that it will not create a huge impact to win Assembly seats as Kerala is highly politicised.

