E-commerce platforms shipped over 2 bn deliveries in FY20 led by Amazon, Zomato, DMart

E-commerce platforms shipped around 2.5 billion shipments in FY20 growing at over 50% in the last 3 years, a report by RedSeer and Shadowfax revealed. Amazon, DMart, Zomato, Udaan, Xiaomi, Ajio and BigBasket have emerged as top brands in terms of growth, performance, efficiency, customer and merchant experience in the logistics segment, according to the newly launched RedSeer Shadowfax Logistics Index (RSLI). The report looks at the e-commerce sector’s quarterly performance on supply chain and logistics.

As per the report, Amazon led the horizontal retailers segment, but both Amazon and Flipkart were fairly close on all the parameters. However, Meesho stood out in terms of growth and reverse shipment experience, the report says. The e-commerce sectors covered in the RSLI include horizontal, vertical, omni-channel, direct-consumer (D2C), hyperlocal (FoodTech, eGrocery etc.) and eB2B (business-to-business). Horizontal e-commerce involves businesses that sell products from a large number of categories, while reverse logistics is when products are returned.

The vertical segment, which is specialised e-commerce, was led by Reliance-owned AJIO, while DMart led in the omnichannel space. Xiaomi led in the D2C segment, while BigBasket led in the eGrocery (Hyperlocal) segment, Zomato led the foodtech (hyperlocal) segment and Udaan in the eB2B space, the report further states.

The report expects the shipment volume to grow at ~30-35% CAGR for the next 5 years. Some of the key drivers of growth for e-commerce are the latent demand in Tier-2+ cities, enablement of logistics networks, infrastructure built by e-commerce platforms (large horizontals), and new age third-party logistics players in the last 3-4 years, the report says.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Shadowfax said, “Logistics is emerging as the bellwether sector indicating the economic recovery and fiscal wellbeing of India. The pandemic, while it has presented a multitude of challenges, has also presented an unprecedented opportunity for the sector. Many critical sectors including e-commerce and retail are staging a recovery, owing to the innovation in logistics. We strongly believe that speed and criticality at doorstep would drive the next revolution in eCommerce logistics.”