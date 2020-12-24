DYFI worker hacked to death in Kerala, three IUML workers booked

A Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker was killed in Kanjangad of Kasaragod district on Wednesday night. Abdul Rahman Auf, 30 was hacked to death he was attacked by suspected Indian Union of Muslim League workers. Though Auf was rushed to hospital he succumbed to injuries.

The police have registered a case against IUML's ward secretary Irshad (32) and two other league workers in the death of Auf. Irshad who was also injured in the clash is currently under treatment in a private hospital in Mangaluru. According to the police, Auf and some of his friends were on their way to Bavanagar on two motorcycles. They stopped on the way seeing few people on the road side, after which they were attacked.

CPI(M) has alleged that Auf was murdered by IUML workers after a conspiracy as in recent local polls LDF could win from the ward where Auf belongs to, which was the seat of IUML earlier. "This is a planned murder out of rivalry over the election results. Usually in the 36th ward IUML used to win. But this time LDF won there. He had worked a lot for that. So they had the rivalry," Hussein, Auf's uncle, told the media on Thursday.

CPI(M) state acting secretary A Vjayaraghavan told the media that IUML opted the path of violence as they don't have a reply for their defeat in past elections. "Auf is the sixth victim of violent politics in the last five months. This is part of a conspiracy. It was started by congress and later RSS and now they were followed by IUML. I request people to be patient and calm while registering their protest against this," he said. CPI(M) had called for a hartal in Kanjangad on Thursday.

Recently visuals of suspected IUML workers attacking a family in Kalloravi of Kasaagod has gone viral in social media. Police said that they would check if this murder is any way connected to the violence happened in the ward after the elections.

LDF and IUML had a tight election this time in Kalloravi. There was a clash between the two party workers after the IUML's candidate Abdul Rahman defeated the LDF's sitting councillor Mahamood Muriyanavi. Mahamood was a former IUML activist who later joined with LDF.

After the results few suspected IUML activists attacked a house as shown in the video alleging that the victory margin of IUML reduced as many voted for Mahamood. However, police haven't confirmed that the violence on Wednesday night is an extension of counting day issues.