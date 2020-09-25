DYFI man arrested for setting up camera in COVID-19 centre bathroom in Kerala

The local leader was arrested based on the complaint of a woman who was also admitted to the COVID-19 centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

A DYFI local leader was arrested in Kerala for allegedly fixing a phone camera inside the restroom of a COVID-19 centre.

The accused has been identified as 26-year-old Shalu, president of the DYFI Chengal area committee in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram. He was arrested by the local police based on a womanâ€™s complaint.

On Thursday afternoon, the accused was arrested from the Parassala Sri Krishna Covid-19 centre. According to the womanâ€™s complaint, she had entered the bathroom to take a shower when she noticed a mobile phone camera near the window. On noticing this, she alerted a relative who was using the bed next to hers.

According to reports, on preliminary investigations done within the centre, it was found that the phone belonged to Shalu. Following this, the accused was not allowed to leave the COVID-10 centre by authorities, who alerted the police.

Reports state that after the police arrived, he admitted that the phone belonged to him.

Parassalaâ€™s Sri Krishna COVID centre is a centre where patients who have tested positive for coronavirus undergo treatment. Shalu too had been undergoing treatment at the centre. However, since he tested negative on Wednesday, he was going to leave the centre on Thursday. Following the incident, the police arrested Shalu and took him to the station, where he was questioned.

On Thursday, Kerala recorded 6,324 COVID-19 cases, itâ€™s highest single-day spike so far, of the 54,989 samples tested in 24 hours. There are 105 health workers who are among those tested positive. 21 COVID-19 deaths have also been reported in the state on Thursday. As many as 5,321 people got infected with the coronavirus through contact, while the source of infection for 628 people is not known.

Addressing the media on Thursday, CM Pinarayi said that â€˜things are serious as cases are increasingâ€™. Kozhikode also recorded the highest single-day tally of 883 cases. Other northern districts including Kollam and Malappuram also recorded high numbers.