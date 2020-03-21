Dushara Vijayan to star opposite Arya in Pa Ranjith's film

The film is touted to be on the life of a boxer.

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, whose last release was the superstar Rajinikanth starrer Kaala has joined hands with Arya for a boxing-based film. This will mark Arya's maiden collaboration with the acclaimed director. The makers have now roped in model and actress Dushara Vijayan, who made her film debut with the Tamil movie Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari.

The film will be set against the backdrop of North Madras and will be produced by K9 Studiozz. The film also stars Kalaiyarasan, John Kokken and Santosh Prathap.

Arya, Kalaiyarasan and Santosh Prathap are said to be playing the role of boxers and have been developing their physique for the same. The film’s music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Writer Prabha, who had penned the script for the Rajinikanth starrer Petta, will be working with Pa Ranjith in the film. Sources say that Prabha will take care of the additional screenplay and dialogues in the film as well.

Meanwhile, Arya currently awaits the release of his children's film "Teddy". The film stars Arya and Sayyesha as the lead pair, with Shakti Soundar Rajan wielding the megaphone. Teddy is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner Studio Green. D Imman will be composing the music for this film. Sakshi Agarwal of Big Boss fame and director Magizh Thirumeni will be playing an important role in this kid’s film.



Arya also has a Hindi movie titled 3 Dev directed by Ankush Bhatt. The film also stars Karan Singh Grover, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Ravi Dubey, Tisca Chopra and Raima Sen in prominent roles. Arya had also recently commenced shooting for Director Sundar C's Aranmanai 3. This third installment of his horror-comedy will have Arya and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, with an ensemble of stars to be roped in for supporting roles.



It has also been reported that Arya has bagged a project with Lyca Productions as well. Muthaiah who is popular for his rural-based projects such as Komban and Marudhu is said to be directing the film.

