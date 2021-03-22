Partner

Duroflex Sounds of Sleep: Hear six mesmerising artists sing beautiful lullabies for this new digital music series

Over six weeks, the digital music series will bring us sounds of sleep from top Indian singers like Geetha Madhuri, Monali Thakur, Chinmayi Sripada, Shilpa Rao, Shalmali Kholgade and Sanah Moidutty.

While music can transport us to different places, lullabies are known to take us to a safe haven. No matter how our mothers or caregivers sang, these cradle songs meant comfort, intimacy and love. And that is the feeling Duroflex, India's leading sleep solutions experts, are aiming to bring back with the launch of their digital music series - Duroflex Sounds of Sleep.

The new music series is attempting to evoke these feelings with the beautiful, soothing voices of singers like Chinmayi Sripada and Sanah Moidutty. These singers, along with actor and new mother Kalki Koechlin, will remind us how lullabies not only help children fall asleep but also help older adults relax and unwind.

For most of us, memories of being put to sleep are of songs in our mother tongue. Studies suggest that lullabies in any language can put children to sleep universally, as they bring the same sense of comfort across places and cultures. The upcoming series, which explores how music helps us sleep, will celebrate regional lullabies from across India.

The series is hosted by actor Kalki Koechlin, who herself is a new mother. Kalki had recently shared an adorable video where she sang a Tamil lullaby to her baby Sappho, while playing the ukulele. Speaking of her own experience, Kalki said, “When I started my parenting journey, I began looking for soothing music to put my baby to sleep to create a healthy sleep routine for her. I knew that India had a very rich collection of regional lullabies but found it very difficult to discover these hidden gems.” The series aims to revive and curate regional lullabies in a digitally convenient way for parents like herself, she said, adding that she was thrilled to be a part of the series. “I hope to share the sense of warmth, nostalgia and bonding experience with every new parent out there,” she said.

The first episode of the series was released on World Sleep Day on March 19. Speaking about the theme of the series, Smita Murarka, Vice President, Marketing & E-Commerce for Duroflex said, “Our earliest memory of sleep music are the lullabies that our parents or grandparents used to sing and rock us to sleep. Even as an adult, music is a great way to relax the mind and body making it an enriching pre sleep routine. As India’s sleep coach, we wanted to go back to our roots, celebrating this sleep routine tradition from various parts of India and curate it digitally for the convenience of new age millennial parents.”

You can hear the beautiful melodies here.

This article was created in association with Duroflex.