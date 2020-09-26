Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in Hyderabad now open to public

The bridge is expected to ease traffic in key parts of the city.

The cable-stayed bridge across Durgam Cheruvu lake in Hitec City has been thrown open to the public on Friday. The four-lane elevated corridor, costing Rs 184 crore, will connect jubilee hills, Madhapur localities to Hi-Tech City, Gachibowli areas.

Telangana's Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, along with Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, inaugurated the bridge.

The Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge is expected to reduce traffic congestion at Jubliee Hills Road number 36 and Madhapur by reducing the distance between the localities from 4.5 km to 2 km. The bridge is expected to ensure smooth flow of traffic from Jubilee Hills towards MindSpace Junction and other parts of the IT district.

#HappeningHyderabad



Happy to be dedicating the World's Longest Span Concrete Deck Extradosed Cable Stayed Bridge on #DurgamCheruvu today to the wonderful Hyderabadis along with hon'ble Union Minister Sri @KishanReddyBJP garu



Another jewel added to the City of Pearls! pic.twitter.com/s7w9UBf5QC â€” KTR (@KTRTRS) September 25, 2020

Billed as the world's longest span concrete deck extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge, it was thrown open for the public amid dazzling fireworks which lit up the skies over the IT cluster housing many technology giants.

Rama Rao described it as "another jewel" in the "city of pearls".

On weekends, only pedestrians will be allowed on the city's first hanging "bridge", designed and built by construction major L&T under the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

Larsen and Turbo say the bridge is built using 428 metric tonnes of high tensile steel strand, 26,000 cubic meters concrete, 4,800 metric tonnes of steel and 287 metric tonnes stay cables. The cable-stayed portion of the bridge is 435 meters long and 25.8 meters wide and has a total of 52 stay cables. The approach viaduct and solid ramps of the bridge are 309.8 meters long with 1.8 meter wide footpaths on both sides. the high tensile steel was imported from Germany, rest of the construction materials were procured from within India, informed L&T.

A key feature of the structure is architectural lighting, which will add attraction during holidays, festivals and special occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day.

There will be 25 different themes of the multi-coloured lighting depending on the occasion.

The bridge has been integrated with a 1,740-metre elevated corridor, built at a cost of Rs 150 crore.