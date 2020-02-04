Duniya Vijay’s ‘Salaga’ to go into post-production mode soon

Only the shooting for the title track needs to be completed.

Flix Sandalwood

Duniya Vijay is making his debut as a director with Salaga while also playing the lead role in the film. Salaga has been progressing well with the shooting happening on schedule. According to an update about the film, we hear that the team will begin shooting the title track from Wednesday onwards. For this track, well-known art director Shiva Kumar is reportedly erecting a rustic set.

Confirming this, the film’s producer Srikanth said in an interview to Cinema Express, “The art director plays a very important part in this title track and is personally working on the details of the structure and the backdrop. It is concept-oriented, and the director, cinematographer and art director will choreograph the song together.”

The Salaga team wrapped up the talkie portions a few weeks ago and with this song, the entire shooting will be completed.

Besides Duniya Vijay in the lead role, the star cast also includes Sanjana Anand as the heroine and Dhananjay, Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao, Yash Shetty, Rangayana Raghu, Sathish Ninasam and Nagabhushan in prominent roles. Charan Raj is composing the background score for Salaga while Naveen Sajju will be setting the tunes for the songs.

With the film reaching the post-production mode, reports say that the dubbing is happening simultaneously. Plans are on to release Salaga during the end of this month and the official release date is expected to be out soon.

Duniya Vijay’s last film was Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, an action film directed and written by Preetham Gubbi. It was produced by the actor under his banner Duniya Talkies. Rachita Ram played the female lead in this film with Rangayana Raghu and Sadhu Kokila in prominent roles. The film’s soundtrack was composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath while A Karunakar cranked the camera and Ganesh Mallaiah handled the editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)