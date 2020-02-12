Dulquer's 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' to release on February 28th?

Rumored to be a road film, Dulquer will be playing the role of an IT professional.

Flix Kollywood

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Tamil romantic drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which marks the directorial debut of Desingh Periyasamy is aiming for release on February 28. The film which is under making for a long time was launched in 2018 and was supposed to be Dulquer's 25th film in his career.

Rumored to be a road film, Dulquer will be playing the role of an IT professional. The film was shot majorly in Chennai, Goa and Delhi. On choosing the title Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, the director had shared that the song from Mani Ratnam’s Thiruda Thiruda happens to be his favorite and hence he decided on the name. KM Bhaskaran, who had wielded the camera for Vallinam, has been roped in to handle the cinematography.

Dulquer is expecting the release his another Tamil film Vaan directed by RA Karthik, a travel-based script. The film is being shot in multiple locations. Priya Bhavani Shankar, who is also working on Indian 2 has been roped in to play Dulquer’s romantic interest in the film. It also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Kriti Kharbhanda as the other leads.

Meanwhile, Dulquer's first Production venture Varane Avashyamundu which also marked the directorial debut of Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan had hit the screens last week. The film starred Suresh Gopi, Urvashi and Shobana in important roles.

Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan were signed up to play the key roles in it. Anoop Sathyan is not only wielding the megaphone for this venture but also scripting it.

At present Dulquer has the Malayalam movie Kurup needing his attention. Srinath Rajendran is wielding the megaphone for this venture and has done extensive research before getting it on to the floors. Kurup is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and K S Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story.

On the central character Sukumara Kurup, it is well known that he is the most wanted criminal in the history of India. Apart from Dulquer and Indrajith, Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith, Sunny Wayne, and Shine Tom Chacko.

