Mammootty and Manju Warrier will act together for the first time in the film, directed by Jofin T Chacko.

In the second look poster of Mammootty’s upcoming film The Priest, the star is seen sporting a thick beard with a hat and a coat replete with a pair of specs. Mammootty’s son and actor Dulquer Salmaan shared the poster and wrote on his social media page: “Looks so intriguing! And what a cool look! Can’t wait to watch this movie on the big screen. All the best to the entire team of The Priest. #fanboyfirst #The Priest #mydaddystrongest (sic).”

The poster says the film will soon release, however, the date is yet to be announced.

The Priest is directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film in association with filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. Incidentally, this is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier are sharing screen space despite being in the film industry for several years together. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have young actor Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

There were reports earlier that The Priest is a thriller that has impressed the star so much that he allotted dates for it on a priority basis. On getting Mammootty and Manju Warrier on board, director Jofin said in an earlier interview to The Times of India, “It was special to direct them, especially because they are acting together for the first time and that too in my debut film.”

Recalling the first day he shot a scene with Mammootty and Manju Warrier, the director said that everyone on the sets were excited. However, both the stars were thoroughly professional and did not let out any emotions. He added, “They have acted in so many films with so many big stars and didn’t tell any of us how special it was for them.”

