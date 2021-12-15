Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup is out on OTT

Kurup released in theatres on November 12.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam film Kurup has dropped on Netflix after it hit the screens on November 12. The film is available in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi on the Over-the-Top platform.

Kurup, starring Dulquer Slamaan in the lead, is directed by Srinath Rajendran, and is based on real life fugitive Sukumara Kurup, who is wanted for the murder of a man named Chacko in the 1980s. Kurup, along with his brother-in-law Bhaskara Pillai, driver Ponnappan and another person named Shahu, killed Chacko and tried to make the body appear like it was Kurup's. The motive behind the crime was insurance money.

Kurup's dubious legacy has managed to intrigue Malayalis across decades and previously, too, films have been made inspired by the true crime story. Before the film came out, there were apprehensions that it would glorify a criminal. The makers took the effort to screen the film for Chacko's family, and assured them that the film would not do so. However, post the release, critics have pointed out that the film, at some level, does glorify the wanted criminal. Before Kurup, Dulquer was last seen in a full-fledged role in the Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal which was released in theatres before COVID-19 forced a shutdown.

Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko. The film was initially supposed to release in May 2021 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the most anticipated releases from the Malayalam film industry, Kurup did well at the box-office.

Dulquer is working in multiple film industries. His upcoming projects include Salute, Hey Sinamika, Yudham Tho Rasina Prema Katha and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali is the next major Malayalam film that will be released on Netflix. The superhero film will be out on the platform on December 24. Apart from Malayalam, Minnal Murali will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English.