Dulquer Salmaan unveils ‘Kurup’ first look

Mollywood

Dulquer revealed the first look poster of the film through his official Facebook page.

The first look poster of Kurup, the biographical drama in which Dulquer Salmaan plays the title role, has been unveiled. Dulquer revealed the first look poster of the film through his official Facebook page. Sharing the first look poster, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Starting the new decade with a new look. Here's a glimpse of how we have reimagined the infamous Kurup”.

It has already been revealed that Dulquer plays Sukumara Kurup and Indrajith will be seen as the policeman investigating the crime. It was reported some time ago that the actor will be sporting several get-ups as his role demands. Recently, one of the looks in Kurup was revealed online and we could see Dulquer with a handlebar moustache and looking completely different from his usual self. If reports are to be believed, Kurup will feature Dulquer Salmaan in the first out-and-out negative character of his career.

The film is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and K S Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. On the central character Sukumara Kurup, it is well known that he is the most wanted criminal in the history of India. Accused of murdering a film representative named Chacko, Sukumara Kurup faked his own death. Sukumara Kurup’s plan was to murder Chacko and pass it off as his own death to claim a large amount of insurance.

It was a sensational case; more so because the police could not arrest the main accused while co-accused driver Ponnappan and brother-in-law Bhaskar Pillai was sentenced to life imprisonment. It is one of the longest unsolved cases in Kerala till date. The filmmakers have done a lot of research before Kurup went on the floors.

The film is scheduled to hit the marquee next year and its release date is yet to be announced.

Content provided by Digital Native