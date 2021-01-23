Dulquer Salmaan signs another Bollywood film?

The film will be directed by R Balki

Flix Bollywood

Dulquer Salmaan made his Bollywood debut with Karwaan in 2018 and then signed up for his second Bollywood flick The Zoya Factor, which also turned out to be a hit. The star was seen playing the captain of the Indian cricket team in it.

The star has now inked the deal to star in his third straight Hindi film! Reports are that maverick director R Balki will be helming this project. The director is currently finalising the rest of the star cast and crew for this project and the details will be officially announced soon, we hear.

Meanwhile, Dulquer is busy with the Tamil film Hey Sinamika, which recommenced a few weeks ago after a long break. The film went on the floors in March last year but had to be halted due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, the film will mark the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal. Touted to be a rom com. Hey Sinamika will have Kajal Agarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female leads. The technical crew of this film includes Govind Vasantha for music with Preetha Jayaraman handling the camera. Hey Sinamika is being bankrolled by Jio Studios, which will be its maiden production venture in Kollywood.

Another Dulquer starrer, Vaan, directed by Ra Karthik and bankrolled by Selva Kumar J under the banner of Kenanya Films is also in the making. The film will be shot in multiple locations with the Vaan team zeroing in on various locations in Himachal Pradesh, Gangtok, Kolkata, Goa, Chennai and Coimbatore. The storyline of this film requires four heroines to share the screen space with Dulquer and talks are on with Nivetha Pethuraj and Shalini Pandey. Details about the heroines will be revealed that deal is sealed, say sources. Further, we hear that Dulquer will be sporting several get-ups in the film. Earlier, there were reports of this film being a travelogue laced generously with romance but the director has refuted this.

The technical crew of the film comprises George C Williams for cranking the camera, A Sreekar Prasad for taking charge at the editing table and Dheena Dhayalan to wield the music baton. Sources say that the filmmakers are contemplating on making Vaan into a bilingual â€“ Tamil and Telugu â€“ following the massive success of Mahanati in which Dulquer played the late legendary actor Gemini Ganesan.

Further, Dulquer is waiting for the release of the Srinath Rajendran directorial Kurup. The film is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and K S Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. Dulquer plays Sukumara Kurup and Indrajith will be seen as the cop investigating the crime committed by him. Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play the role Bhasi Pillai. Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaanâ€™s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars. Kurup is based on a real life incident that baffled the people when it occurred several years ago.