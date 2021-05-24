Dulquer Salmaan shares new poster from upcoming Mollywood film 'Salute'

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, 'Salute' also stars Diana Penty and Lakshmi Gopalaswami, who began her career with Dulquer's father Mammootty 20 years ago.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan, who recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming Malayalam movie Salute, shared a new poster from the movie on Sunday, May 23. Dulquer is seen as a cop in the new poster of Salute. Along with the poster, the actor shared a note to his fans that, when the pandemic comes to an end, they will be able to watch their favourite movies on the big screen again and for a brief moment forget that the pandemic ever happened. “Some day when all this passes, we will get back to making movies that you all want to watch. And when you do, maybe, just maybe, for those brief moments it will be like none of this ever happened,”

Helmed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Salute stars actors Dulquer and Diana Penty in the lead roles, while it also features actors Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyyappan, Alancier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar, Saikumar among others in supporting roles. Rosshan Andrrews has teamed up with writer duo Bobby and Sanjay for the movie, which is bankrolled by Dulquer’s home banner Wayfarer Film. Lakshmi Goapalaswamy, who will be playing an important role in the movie, had taken to Instagram earlier to share her experience collaborating with Dulquer, 20 years after beginning her acting career with his father, Mammootty.

The first-look poster of Salute was presented in March this year. Dulquer was seen striking a pose while on a bike, and was seen holding a baton in the poster. The Salute team wrapped up shooting for the movie in April this year. “And it’s a wrap!! Bidding adieu to Aravind Karunakaran with a #Salute. Thank you Roshan chetta for giving me this opportunity. I absolutely enjoyed it. Thank you for all the kind words. It was our pleasure at Wayfarer Films to work with you and the entire team (sic),” Dulquer wrote on Instagram, sharing an image featuring himself along with director Rosshan.

Dulquer will be next seen in the upcoming Malayalam movie Kurup, as well as Kollywood movie Hey Sinamika.