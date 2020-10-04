Dulquer Salmaan’s pensive pose on a Toyota Land Cruiser wins lakhs of likes

The actor is known for his automobile craze and long bike rides.

Flix Entertainment

With his hands held together and a distant look on his face, Dulquer Salmaan has posted himself on the bonnet of a Toyota Land Cruiser, a pensive picture. It is dark and the only light is the red on the ground, falling off an unseen vehicle behind the Toyota. The captivating picture is on top of the actor's Instagram, grabbing as usual, the attention of lakhs of followers.

In 13 hours, it's crossed 8.3 lakh 'likes' on Instagram.

Dulquer's captioned the picture 'Full Moon Lights'. It is eerie that way, just short of a werewolf howling around the corner. He is in in fact posed like a werewolf about to make leap. The dark background shows bushes on the side and a narrow road along it. The contemplative Dulquer is looking ahead, his slightly long hair behind him, a beard on his face. The picture is the work of Shani Shaki, a fashion photographer, Dulquer writes, with the help of DJ Sekhar - DJ musician who played the lead in Aashiq Abu's Da Thadiya.

Dulquer is known for his automobile craze and long bike rides. A few weeks ago when he painted a picture, it came out as a blue and red motorbike, old Yamaha style. He wrote then, "Thanks to marie (Dulquer's little daughter)! I picked up a paint brush and paints after probably high school. Naturally it had to be a car or bike! Perfect ode to #7yearsofNPCB."

NPCB is Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, a road movie that he and Sunny Wayne featured in, a year after he began acting in Malayalam movies. Dulquer and Sunny ride the length and breadth of the country and go through several adventures in the film, all in the name of love and the quest for a loved one at the other end of the country.