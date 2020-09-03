Dulquer Salmaan’s lockdown hairstyle goes viral

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Rockin some curls!”

Flix Mollywood

Dulquer Salmaan, one of the hottest stars in the film industry, set the internet on fire by posting a few selfies with his latest hairstyle. The star posted a picture of his look with long curly locks and a beard and the picture has now gone viral among his fans. While captioning it he wrote, “Rockin some curls!” he put out the hashtags: “#nonfilmpost #afterages #lockdownhair #imacaveman.”

While Dulquer’s fans are raving about his new look, actor Vikram Prabhu commented, "I was hoping for one with ponytails by Maryam! Next post!." Recently, Dulquer’s father and Malayalam megastar Mammootty had also shared pictures of his workout with the caption: “Work at Home! Work from Home! Home Work ! No other Work So Work Out !” and this too went viral among his fans.

On the work front, Dulquer has Kurup in his kitty. The film, directed by Srinath Rajendran, is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. Dulquer plays Sukumara Kurup and Indrajith will be seen as the cop investigating the crime committed by him. Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play the role Bhasi Pillai. Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars. Kurup is based on a real-life incident that baffled the people when it occurred several years ago.

Recently, his production venture, Maniyarayile Ashokan was released online on Netflix. Directed by Shamsu Zayba, the technical crew of Maniyarayile Ashokan includes Sree Hari K Nair for composing the music, Sajad Kakku for handling cinematography, and Appu N Bhattathiri for editing. The star cast of this film comprises Jacob Gregory as Ashokan and Anupama Parameswaran as Shyama playing the lead pair. The rest of the star cast includes Krishna Sankar, Shine Tom Chacko, Anu Sithara, Sudheesh, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan and Shritha Sivadas. Maniyarayile Ashokan was bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. Incidentally, Dulquer also made a cameo appearance in the film.

Besides Kurup, Dulquer has the Tamil film Vaan directed by RA Karthik lined up for release. Sources say that the filmmakers are contemplating on making Vaan into a bilingual – Tamil and Telugu – following the massive success of Mahanati in which Dulquer played the late legendary actor Gemini Ganesan.

Dulquer Salmaan’s last film release was the Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which released in February this year. Having received a positive response, this romantic heist comedy was written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy. The film had Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma play the lead pair with debutants Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian forming the supporting roles. The film’s Telugu dubbed version was released under the title Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. The technical crew of this film comprised of Masala Coffee for composing the soundtrack and Harshavardhan Rameshwar for the background score. KM Bhaskaran was the cinematographer for this venture with Praveen Anthony handling the edits.

(Content provided by Digital Native)