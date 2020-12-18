Dulquer Salmaanâ€™s fourth production venture wraps up

The untitled film is directed by Prasobh Vijayan and scripted by Ratheesh Ravi.

Actor Dulquer Salmaanâ€™s fourth production venture has been successfully wrapped up. Confirming this, the actor-turned-producer wrote on his social media page that the project has been successfully completed after a 50-day schedule in and around Ernakulam.

Prasobh Vijayan is the director of this yet to be titled venture with Ratheesh Ravi penning the script. The film has Dhruvan, Shine Tom Chacko and Ahaana Krishna playing the lead roles. The technical crew of this film includes Govind Vasantha to compose the tunes, Faayiz Siddik for cinematography, Stefy Xavier for costume designing, Subash Karun for art direction, and Ranjith R for make-up.

On completing the shooting of this film in 50 days, the filmâ€™s director Prasobh Vijayan had told in an interview to the New India Express that the team had taken all the measures against COVID-19 on location. The shooting was completed in 50 days, a lot of it in the outdoors. The director further revealed that he initially planned this as a small-scale film but things scaled up with the involvement of Dulquer Salmaanâ€™s production house Wayfarer Films.

While the two films that Prasobh Vijayan has earlier directed belonged to the thriller genre, this time around he has attempted to make a light-hearted comedy. The first look and title of this film are expected to be revealed later this month.

While Dulquer is waiting to release his fourth production, he is also expecting the release of the Srinath Rajendran directorial Kurup, in which he plays the lead character. The film is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story.

Another Dulquer starrer, the Tamil film Vaan, directed by Ra Karthik and bankrolled by Selva Kumar J under the banner of Kenanya Films is also in the making. Sources say that the makers are contemplating on making Vaan into a bilingual â€“ Tamil and Telugu.

Recently, the shooting of Dulquerâ€™s Tamil film Hey Sinamika recommenced after a long break. The film went on the floor in March this year but had to be halted due to the outbreak of the pandemic. After a 7-month long break, the shooting recommenced recently. Starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, the film will mark the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal. Touted to be a rom com. Hey Sinamika will have Kajal Agarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female leads.

