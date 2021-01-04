Dulquer Salmaan’s fourth production is titled ‘Adi’

Shine Tom Chacko and Ahaana Krishna play the lead in the film.

Flix Mollywood

We reported a few days ago that Dulquer Salmaan’s fourth production venture has been successfully wrapped up. And now the first look and title of this entertainer have been unveiled. Titled as Adi, the first look of the film features its lead actors Shine Tom Chacko and Ahaana Krishna depicted in caricature effect. From the first look, we can infer that they play newlyweds and the story revolves on the incidents that happen in their lives.

Prasobh Vijayan is the director of Adi with Ratheesh Ravi penning the script. Actor Dhruvan also plays an important role. The technical crew of this film includes Govind Vasantha to compose the tunes, Faayiz Siddik for cinematography, Stefy Xavier for costume designing, Subash Karun for art direction, and Ranjith R for make-up.

On completing the shooting of this film in 50 days, Prasobh Vijayan said in an earlier interview to the New India Express, “We took all the COVID-19 precautionary measures and shot for around 50 days. So the pandemic didn’t affect the shooting in any way. There are a lot of outdoor portions. We managed to find a very safe location, and we shot it like we would any other film. Ours is not one of those films shot completely indoors. It was the other way around.”

Two of Prasobh Vijayan’s earlier films belonged to the thriller genre, but this time around he has attempted to make a light-hearted comedy.

With Adi wrapped up and going into the post production mode, its producer and actor Dulquer is expecting the release of the Srinath Rajendran directorial Kurup. The film is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story.

Dulquer is also busy with two Tamil films – Vaan, directed by Ra Karthik and Hey Sinamika, which will mark the directorial debut of choreographer Brindha Gopal.

(Content provided by Digital Native)