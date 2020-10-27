Dulquer Salmaan’s curls-and-beard picture goes viral

The star posted the picture online, adding that it will all be chopped off soon for the shooting of a new film.

Flix Mollywood

Last month, actor Dulquer Salmaan set the internet on fire by posting a few selfies with his latest hairstyle. The star posted pictures of his long curly locks with a beard that went viral among his fans. While captioning it “Rockin some curls !” he put out the hashtags: “#nonfilmpost #afterages #lockdownhair #imacaveman.”

And now, Dulquer Salmaan has posted another of his latest pictures online and it is a hit among his fans. The star is seen with long locks of hair with some outgrown beard. And he has captioned the picture: “From another time! #onlytook7months #grownout #outgrown #willgetchoppedforshoot #onlyafewmoreweeksofthis #gonnamissit.”

From this, it is evident that the star will begin shooting soon and will be chopping off the beard and long locks of hair which he had grown during the lockdown. However, it is not clear which of his current projects would go on the floors first.

The star has three films in the pipeline needing his attention. While Kurup is a Malayalam film, Hey Sinamika and Vaan are Tamil films in the making.

Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. Dulquer plays Sukumara Kurup and Indrajith will be seen as the cop investigating the crime committed by him. Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play the role Bhasi Pillai. Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars. Kurup is based on a real life incident that baffled the state when it occurred several years ago.

Hey Sinamika will mark the directorial debut of choreographer Brindha Gopal. On the commencement of this film, Dulquer had tweeted, “The magic of new beginnings ! Starting the journey of #HeySinamika with some lovely ladies Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and under the guidance of my dearest Brinda master ! @jiostudios @dulQuer @aditiraohydari @MsKajalAggarwal @brindagopal @JioCinema @globalonestudio.”

Hey Sinamika will have Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female lead. Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick with Jio Studios entering into Tamil film production.

The actor also has the Tamil film Vaan directed by RA Karthik lined up for release. Sources say that the filmmakers are contemplating on making Vaan into a bilingual – Tamil and Telugu – following the massive success of Mahanati in which Dulquer played the late legendary actor Gemini Ganesan.

Recently, Dulquer’s production venture, Maniyarayile Ashokan was released online on Netflix. Jacob Gregory played the lead role in the film, directed by Shamsu Zayba. Dulquer played a cameo.

