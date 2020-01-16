Dulquer Salmaan releases new poster of his ‘Varane Avashyamund’

Directed by veteran director Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the lead opposite Dulquer.

Flix Mollywood

On the eve of Pongal, Dulquer Salmaan took to social media to share a brand new poster from his upcoming release Varane Avashyamund.

The Malayalam star tweeted: “Setting off on a super fun ride with @anoop_sathyan, Suresh Gopi sir, Shobhana Maam and @kalyanipriyan! #VaraneAavashyamund is a sweet and heartwarming film that will put a smile on your face.”

The poster shows Dulquer and Kalyani in a relaxed pose on a stationary bike, both wearing sunglasses and smiling.

Touted to be a family entertainer, the film is directed by veteran director Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan, who is making his directorial debut. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead opposite Dulquer in the film, which also has veteran actors Suresh Gopi and Shobana in important roles. The last time Suresh Gopi and Shobana teamed up was for Makalkku in 2005.

Earlier, Nazriya Nazim was in talks for the female lead role but she could not take up the offer for certain reasons and it eventually went to Kalyani. Another veteran actor Urvashi is also part of the cast. The film also stars Lalu Alex, directors Major Ravi, Johny Antony, and others in supporting roles.

Dulquer Salmaan is bankrolling the project under his banner Wayfarer Films, along with M Star Entertainments. The music is by Alphons Joseph. The first video song from the film, ‘Nee Vaa En Aarumukha’, was released recently. The film’s cinematographer is Mukesh Muraleedharan and editor is Toby John.

Dulquer Salmaan also has Kurup needing his attention. Srinath Rajendran is wielding the megaphone for this venture. Kurup is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. On the central character Sukumara Kurup, it is well-known that he is the most wanted criminal in the history of India. Nimish Ravi has been roped in to crank the camera for Kurup with Sushin Shyam signed up to compose the music. Apart from Dulquer, Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith, Sunny Wayne and Shine Tom Chacko.

(Content provided by Digital Native)