Dulquer Salmaan pays tribute to veteran actor Gemini Ganesan on birth centenary

Dulquer had played the role of Gemini Ganesan in the 2018 Savitri biopic ‘Mahanati’.

Flix Cinema

On the centenary birth anniversary of the late actor Gemini Ganesan, Dulquer Salmaan aptly posted a tribute to the iconic actor on his social media. Dulquer had played Gemini Ganesan in the Savitri biopic Mahanati / Nadigaiyar Thilagam, which won him accolades from all quarters. On the late icon’s birth centenary, Dulquer wrote, “Though I could never match his charm, looks or acting skills, I consider it a privilege and honour to have been able to play the role of Gemini Ganeshan on screen. Apart from leaving a legacy that has inspired a generation of movie lovers, he had a larger-than-life personality that today is the stuff of legend. Here’s remembering the one and only Gemini Ganesan on his centennial birth anniversary.”

The biopic, based on the life of actor Savitri, had Keerthy Suresh playing the lead role. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also had Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Devarakonda in the star cast, along with a host of celebrities making guest appearances. It was produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies. Mickey J Meyer composed music for Mahanati/ Nadigayar Thilagam, while Dani Sanchez-Lopez cranked the camera. The film was bankrolled under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with the Tamil film Hey Sinamika, which recommenced after a long break. The film went on the floors in March this year, but had to be halted due to the outbreak of the pandemic. After a seven-month long break, the shooting continued recently.

Hey Sinamika will mark the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal. This romantic comedy will have Kajal Agarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female leads. The technical crew includes Govind Vasantha for music, with Preetha Jayaraman handling the camera. Hey Sinamika is being bankrolled by Jio Studios, which will be its maiden production venture in Kollywood.

Further, it was revealed recently that Dulquer had signed a deal to star in the Roshan Andrews directorial. Touted to be a cop thriller, the scripting for this film is done by Bobby and Sanjay.

While the groundwork for this film is on, Dulquer is waiting for the release of the Srinath Rajendran directorial Kurup. The film is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and K S Aravind, while Jithin K Jose has penned the story, which is based on the sensational murder that happened in Alappuzha in the 1980s. Reportedly, the filmmakers researched the story well before it went on the floors.

Another Dulquer starrer, Vaan, directed by Ra Karthik and bankrolled by Selva Kumar J under the banner of Kenanya Films, is also in the making. The technical crew of the film comprises George C Williams for cranking the camera, A Sreekar Prasad for taking charge at the editing table and Dheena Dhayalan to wield the music baton.