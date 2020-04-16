Dulquer Salmaan opens up about his love story

In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle the actor revealed how he met his wife Amal Sufiya and how their families agreed for their marriage.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan and architect Amal Sufiya got married on October 22, 2011. The couple have a daughter together, born in May 2017. Dulquer Salmaan in a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle revealed how he met his wife for the first time and how their families agreed for their marriage.

The actor said: "After I returned from the US where I was finishing my studies, my folks were keen on getting me married. My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine. Now, it so happened that on most of my outings, I would notice the same girl there as well. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show. Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her. I mustered up the courage to ask her out on a coffee date. I informed my parents about this girl. Both the families met and connected immediately. So I can say it is a love-cum-arranged marriage."

Last seen in Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Dulquer is expecting the release of Kurup. Srinath Rajendran is wielding the megaphone for this venture which is based on the life of the most elusive accused to date, Sukumara Kurup. The film is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaanâ€™s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars.

Kurup is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. On the central character Sukumara Kurup, it is well known that he is the most wanted criminal in the history of India. Accused of murdering a film representative named Chacko, Sukumara Kurup faked his own death. It was a sensational case more so because the police could not arrest the main accused and co-accused driver Ponnappan and brother-in-law Bhaskar Pillai were sentenced to life-term imprisonment. It is one of the longest unsolved cases in Kerala till date.

It has already been revealed that Dulquer plays Sukumara Kurup and Indrajith will be seen as the cop investigating the crime. Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play the role Bhasi Pillai. Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles.

He also has another project to behelmed by Rosshan Andrews. The pre-production of the film was on the full swing until the lockdown was announced. Interestingly, the film will have Dulquer playing a police officer. The film is being scripted by the popular duo Bobby and Sanjay with whom Rosshan Andrews has a good track record. The shooting of this untitled film was about to start this month but with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, it has been postponed.

(Content provided by Digital Native)