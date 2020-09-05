Dulquer Salmaan on Fahad Faasilâ€™s Onam release 'C U Soon'

'C U Soon' has Fahadh playing the lead role with Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles.

Recently, Fahadh Faasilâ€™s screen-based film C U Soon had an over-the-top (OTT) release with many positive reviews pouring in. The film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadhâ€™s contemporary in the film industry, said that it is amazing that the team got together at a time like this â€“ implying the COVID-19 pandemic and the restricted environment people move in.

C U Soon has Fahadh playing the lead role with Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles and Saiju Kurup and Maala Parvathi forming the supporting cast. It is about an online romance that goes wrong and reveals a deeper story behind one of the characters.

Dulquer said in an interview to The Hindu that everyone enjoyed the film and a lot of people are thinking of overcoming the limitations produced by lockdown restrictions. He also said that is encouraging to filmmakers when movies are appreciated for concept and execution, and language stops becoming a barrier.

C U Soon was bankrolled by Fahadh and Nazriya under the banner Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

However, Dulquer added that not all films are suitable for OTT. His upcoming film Kurup, based on the real life story of the infamous fugitive Sukumara Kurup, will not suitable, Dulquer said. It is meant to be watched in movie halls and need a crowd to react to it, he said in the interview. He also agreed that content will be made for OTT if thatâ€™s only what people are watching.

Incidentally, Maniyarayile Ashokan, which was Dulquerâ€™s production venture, was released on Netflix recently as an Onam release.



Directed by debutant Shamsu Zayba, the film has Jacob Gregory playing the male lead, as a regular village man who longs to get married. Anupama Parameswaran, Krishna Sankar, Shine Tom Chacko, Vijayaraghavan, Sreelakshmi and Sudheesh have played important roles in the film.

