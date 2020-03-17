Dulquer Salmaan elated about meeting Suresh Raina

The actor met the cricketer at an event in Chennai.

Flix Mollywood

Dulquer Salmaan is on cloud nine after meeting Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. A self-confessed fan of the cricketer, Dulquer got to meet him at an event in Chennai on Sunday. And the star took no time in posting a pic with Suresh Raina.

He wrote, “Such a pleasure meeting you @sureshraina3 !!! You were such a gentleman and so kind of you to mention Zoya Factor ! I’m a CSK fan for life so this was extra special meeting you in Chennai ! @iamvikramprabhu thank you for not making me seem like a bumbling fanboy !.”

Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu was also present during this meeting and was seen sharing space with Dulquer and Suresh Raina in the pic. Dulquer has said that he was completely floored when Suresh Raina mentioned his Bollywood flick The Zoya Factor, which was based on cricket.

The Zoya Factor is a romantic comedy, directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty and Aarrti Shetty. The film was an adaptation of the novel with the same title penned by Anuja Chauhan. It is about an advertising agency executive, Zoya Singh Solanki, getting to meet the Indian cricket team and turning out to be their lucky mascot. She eventually helps the team to lift the World Cup in 2010. Sonam Kapoor played the main lead in the film and Dulquer Salmaan was seen as Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Dulquer has recently signed a project which will be helmed by choreographer Brinda that will also star Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. Titled Hey Sinamika, the film is being bankrolled by Jio Studios in association with Global One and will have music by Govind Vasantha with Preetha Jayaraman as the cinematographer.

Dulquer is currently expecting the release of the Malayalam film Kurup, which is in the post-production mode. Srinath Rajendran is wielding the megaphone for Kurup, which is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. The film is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars.

