Dulquer’s ‘Kurup’ reaches last leg of shooting

The entire team will be camping in Mangaluru until the shooting is wrapped up, we hear.

The Malayalam movie Kurup, based on some real-life incidents, has been in the making for quite a while now. An update about this film is that the final schedule has begun in Mangaluru recently and will go on for the next few weeks. The entire team will be camping in Mangaluru until the shooting is wrapped up, we hear. The first two schedules of the film have been shot in various locations in Kerala and Dubai.

Kurup is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and K S Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. On the central character Sukumara Kurup, it is well known that he is the most wanted criminal in the history of India. Accused of murdering a film representative named Chacko, Sukumara Kurup faked his own death. Sukumara Kurup’s plan was to murder Chacko and pass it off as his own death to claim a large amount of insurance. It was a sensational case; more so because the police could not arrest the main accused while co-accused driver Ponnappan and brother-in-law Bhaskar Pillai were sentenced to life imprisonment. It is one of the longest unsolved cases in Kerala till date. The filmmakers have done a lot of research before Kurup went on the floors.

It has already been revealed that Dulquer plays Sukumara Kurup and Indrajith will be seen as the cop investigating the crime. Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play the role of Bhasi Pillai. Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. Srinath Rajendran is wielding the megaphone for this venture. The film is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars.

The star also has Varane Avashyamundu, which will mark the directorial debut of Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan. The film has Suresh Gopi, Urvashi and Shobana in important roles. Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan have been signed up to play the key roles in it. Anoop Sathyan is not only wielding the megaphone for this venture but also scripting it.

