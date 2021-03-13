Dulquer reveals first-look poster of Saiju's ‘Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan’

'Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan’ is the first film distributed by Dulquer’s production company, Wayfarer Films.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan released the first look poster of his friend and fellow actor Saiju Kurup’s 100th film, Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan, on Friday. March 12 also marked the occasion of Saiju’s birthday, and Dulquer Salmaan shared the poster of the film on social media along with well-wishes for the actor. He wrote, “Here is a first look poster from Upacharapoorvam GundaJaya n ! This film marks my brother Saiju Kurup’s 100th film. And today being his birthday what better gift than to share this poster. We at Wayfarer Films are extremely happy to be a part of this lovely film and team. Happy Birthday Saiju Bhai !!! Here’s wishing you 100s more and all happiness, good cheer and health!” Upacahrapoorvam Gunda Jayan is the first film distributed by Dulquer under his home banner Wayfarer Films.

Saiju shared the poster as well, sharing his gratitude to his fans and well-wishers on his brithday. “Friends… here’s the first look of my new and 100th movie UPACHAARAPOORVAM GUNDAJAYAN produced by Dulquer Salmaan and my dreams and directed by ARUN VAIGA... and Thanku to all who wished me on my birthday and to those who are planning to wish me...Love you all,” Saiju’s Instagram post read.

He also took to Facebook to thank Dulquer in particular.

Upacharapoorvvam Gunda Jayan marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Arun Vaiga. Apart from Saiju, the film also features actors Shabareesh Varma, Johny Antony, Sabumon, Sudheer Karamana, Jaffer Idukki, Biju Sopanam, Vijilesh, Sagar Surya, Vrindha Menon, Parvathy, Nayana, Shailja, Radha Gomati and Uthara in important roles. The script for Upacharapoorvvam Gunda Jayan is written by Rajesh Varma, while it has Eldho Isaac as the director of photography, Bijibal on board for music, Harinarayanan for lyrics and Kiran Das for editing.