Dulquer releases first look poster of Sarath Appani’s ‘Mea Culpa’

The film is written and directed by Navaz Ali and features Sarath Appani and Teena Sunil as the lead pair.

Flix Mollywood

The first look poster of Sarath Appani’s upcoming film Mea Culpa was released online by actor Dulquer Salmaan. Dulquer wrote, “All the best to Sarath Appani and his team for their brand new project Mea Culpa, directed by Navaz Ali and produced by Shareef under the banner of AMA Group. Looking forward to watching a good thriller, guys. Best of luck.”

Mea Culpa is written and directed by Navaz Ali and features Sarath Appani and Teena Sunil as the lead pair. The others in the cast include Kailash, Sohan Seenulal, Jaffar Idukki, Ambika Mohan, Vinod Kedamangalam, and Gayathri Nambiar. The technical crew of this film includes Dileep Ahammed as the cinematographer, Jovin John as the editor and Rakesh Kesavan as the music composer.

Besides Mea Culpa, Sarath has several projects needing his attention including Bernard, Pyali, Kaliyan Cottage, Chunkamkittiya Attinkoottam, Charam and Mission - C in the pipeline.

It is also interesting to note that Sarath is a part of the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan. This ambitious Tamil project is based on the classic novel of the same title. Ponniyin Selvan will trace out the life of the most popular among the Chozha kings, Raja Raja Chozhan 1. The director has roped in a bevy of stars including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and others to play the main characters in the film. Elango Kumaravel will be co-writing the adaptation along with Mani Ratnam. It will be Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman scoring the music.

Dulquer Salmaan, who released the first look poster of Mea Culpa, is also busy with a number of projects on hand. Last month, the shooting of his Tamil film Hey Sinamika recommenced after a long break. The film will mark the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal. Touted to be a rom-com, Hey Sinamika will have Kajal Agarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female leads.

Another Dulquer starrer, Vaan, directed by Ra Karthik and bankrolled by Selva Kumar J under the banner of Kenanya Films is also in the making.

In Malayalam, Dulquer is waiting for the release of the Srinath Rajendran directorial Kurup. The film is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and K S Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story.

(Content provided by Digital Native)