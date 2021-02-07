Dulquer releases first look of Mammootty-Amal Neeradâ€™s â€˜Bheeshmaâ€™

Besides Mammootty in the lead role, the film will also have Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi playing pivotal roles.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam superstar Mammootty and director Amal Neerad are teaming up for a project before they start work on Bilal. Titled Bheeshma, the first look poster was released by Mammootty's son and actor Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday.

Sharing the first look poster, Dulquer wrote, "Presenting to you the exciting first look of Bheeshma. How epic does this look. When this team comes together I go back to being a fan boy watching Big B wide eyed. I canâ€™t wait to watch this slick entertainer on the big screen. All the best to Amalettan and the entire team. #fanboyfirst #mydaddystrongest #aintnobodylikehim #megastar #amalneerad #bheeshma #thekindamovieswewaitfor."

Besides Mammootty in the lead role, the film will also have Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi playing pivotal roles. The project will be made on a smaller budget and it went on floors recently. Incidentally, Mammootty was on the film sets after a one-year break. It may be noted here that the megastar last shot for Jofin Chackoâ€™s The Priest last February and with the COVID-19 lockdown announced in March he had to take a break.

This film will have Mammootty in a new get-up that will make use of his current look of overgrown hair and beard. It may be noted here that both Amal Neerad and Mammootty were going to team up for the sequel of Big B titled Bilal last March but the film was delayed due to the pandemic. Bilal, which has Mammootty in the lead, will have most of the characters from the 2007 superhit, which also marked Amal Neeradâ€™s directorial debut.

Mammoottyâ€™s next film to release will be The Priest, which is set to hit the screens on March 4. Directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnanâ€™s RD Illuminations. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role. The others in the cast include Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan, Jagadish, Madhupal, Baby Monica and Venkitesh VP.

Watch: Teaser of The Priest

