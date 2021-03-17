Dulquer praises Dhee and Arivu’s ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, calls it the ‘most epic track’

Many other celebrities including Sai Pallavi, Dhanush, Pa Ranjith and Selvaraghavan had earlier praised the independent single.

Flix Entertainment

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram on Tuesday to shower praises on Santhosh Narayan, Arivu and Dhee for their latest single ‘Enjoy Enjaami’. The 34-year-old actor wrote, “The most epic track and an equally awesome video! Listening on loop the past few days and I’m still discovering new sounds and feels!!”

The song had earlier garnered praise from other celebrities such as actors Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Siddharth; music composer AR Rahman; singer Shweta Mohan; directors Vignesh Shivan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Pa Ranjith, and Selvaraghavan, among others.

Here are the tweets posted by them.

Super glad to share the first independent single music video of my super fav dhee , arivu and my brother santosh :) song on loop already https://t.co/SZokvNSst7 @talktodhee @therukuralarivu @joinmaajja March 7, 2021

I’ve been dancing in a trance since I heard this song! Such a mood lifter!



Dhee and Arivu, you guys are magic! @talktodhee @TherukuralArivu @Music_Santhosh https://t.co/DICeUHWEdt — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) March 7, 2021

SONG OF THE YEAR ALERT!

My prodigious baby sister @talktodhee burns it up with the once in a generation rapper poet @TherukuralArivu in #EnjoyEnjaami. Love you @Music_Santhosh. This track is ear fire. https://t.co/tf3utIuXOb



Our future is speaking to us. Let's listen. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 11, 2021

Amazing song ! Amazing visuals ! Superb work from everyone involved in this :) kudos to the team :))



Congrats to @talktodhee @Music_Santhosh @TherukuralArivu #Amith ‘s team who did this awesome video ! & everyone :)) https://t.co/2KQIkGjXrW — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) March 7, 2021

What a song ! #enjoyenjami and what making ! Loved it ! Congrats #dhee and #arivu and the whole team — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) March 17, 2021

Cricket team Chennai Super Kings also did a wordplay with the title of the song and posted it as the caption in one of their posts. “Enjaamis enjoying the day off today!! The super camp resumes tomorrow,” the tweet read.

Overwhelmed by the positive response the song has received, Santosh Narayanan thanked everyone. "Thank you all so much for the abundant love for Enjoy Enjaami. Dhee, Arivu, the entire team and I are emotionally moved and grateful for your unconditional support. The way you are celebrating this is so touching," he said.

He also assured that the pursuit to identify and amplify the voices of independent artists by providing them a platform will continue. “We will continue the pursuit of identifying the voices and artists that need support and exposure. There are many great artists who will join this revolution as we progress. Above all, everything we do is for you my dear people," the composer stated.

Singers Dhee and Arivu have collaborated for the independent single ‘Enjoy Enjaami’. The song has already received more than 23 million views on YouTube. The project is produced by music composer Santhosh Narayanan. The track was released on March 7 on the YouTube channel, Maajja, which is a platform launched by singer-composer AR Rahman to support independent artists and musicians.

Playback singer Dhee is famous for her performance in songs like ‘Kaattu Payale’ from Soorarai Pottru, ‘Naan Nee’ from Madras and ‘Ey Sandakaara’ from Irudhi Suttru among others. Lyricist and rapper Arivu is well-known for his work in ‘Vaathi Coming’ from Master, ‘Single Pasanga’ from Natpe Thunai and for his album ‘Therukural’.