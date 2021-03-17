Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram on Tuesday to shower praises on Santhosh Narayan, Arivu and Dhee for their latest single ‘Enjoy Enjaami’. The 34-year-old actor wrote, “The most epic track and an equally awesome video! Listening on loop the past few days and I’m still discovering new sounds and feels!!”
The song had earlier garnered praise from other celebrities such as actors Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Siddharth; music composer AR Rahman; singer Shweta Mohan; directors Vignesh Shivan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Pa Ranjith, and Selvaraghavan, among others.
Super glad to share the first independent single music video of my super fav dhee , arivu and my brother santosh :) song on loop already https://t.co/SZokvNSst7 @talktodhee @therukuralarivu @joinmaajja— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) March 7, 2021
I’ve been dancing in a trance since I heard this song! Such a mood lifter!— Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) March 7, 2021
Dhee and Arivu, you guys are magic! @talktodhee @TherukuralArivu @Music_Santhosh https://t.co/DICeUHWEdt
SONG OF THE YEAR ALERT!— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 11, 2021
My prodigious baby sister @talktodhee burns it up with the once in a generation rapper poet @TherukuralArivu in #EnjoyEnjaami. Love you @Music_Santhosh. This track is ear fire. https://t.co/tf3utIuXOb
Our future is speaking to us. Let's listen.
Happy to share the maiden release of @joinmaajja - Enjoy Enjaami, the first independent song of @talktodhee featuring @therukuralarivu is now out, check it out: https://t.co/aqKfC1OtVN @yaallfest @studiomoca— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 7, 2021
I'm HOOKED ON to this !!!#EnjoyEnjaami
Veare levellll #Dhee @Music_Santhosh #Arivu
Touched me on various levels
Video is awesome @amithkrishnan85 @joinmaajja
Amazing song ! Amazing visuals ! Superb work from everyone involved in this :) kudos to the team :))— Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) March 7, 2021
Congrats to @talktodhee @Music_Santhosh @TherukuralArivu #Amith ‘s team who did this awesome video ! & everyone :)) https://t.co/2KQIkGjXrW
#EnjoyEnjaami— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 8, 2021
Best of the besttuuu https://t.co/B0A0a7hWpn
நிலமற்ற உழைக்கும் மக்களாய் உலகெங்கும் வாழும் ஆதிக்குடிகளுக்கு இந்தப்பாடல் சமர்ப்பணம்.#enjoyEnjaami— pa.ranjith (@beemji) March 7, 2021
நல்லபடி வாழச்சொல்லி இந்த மண்ணக் கொடுத்தானே பூர்வகுடி!
அன்னக்கிளி அடி அன்னக்கிளி.https://t.co/fNYqO58xV2@therukuralarivu @talktodhee @musicsanthosh @joinmaajja @arrahman
What a song ! #enjoyenjami and what making ! Loved it ! Congrats #dhee and #arivu and the whole team— selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) March 17, 2021
Cricket team Chennai Super Kings also did a wordplay with the title of the song and posted it as the caption in one of their posts. “Enjaamis enjoying the day off today!! The super camp resumes tomorrow,” the tweet read.
Enjaamis enjoying the day off today!! The super camp resumes tomorrow. #CuckooCuckoo #Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/B8g7IcIxKx— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 11, 2021
Overwhelmed by the positive response the song has received, Santosh Narayanan thanked everyone. "Thank you all so much for the abundant love for Enjoy Enjaami. Dhee, Arivu, the entire team and I are emotionally moved and grateful for your unconditional support. The way you are celebrating this is so touching," he said.
He also assured that the pursuit to identify and amplify the voices of independent artists by providing them a platform will continue. “We will continue the pursuit of identifying the voices and artists that need support and exposure. There are many great artists who will join this revolution as we progress. Above all, everything we do is for you my dear people," the composer stated.
Singers Dhee and Arivu have collaborated for the independent single ‘Enjoy Enjaami’. The song has already received more than 23 million views on YouTube. The project is produced by music composer Santhosh Narayanan. The track was released on March 7 on the YouTube channel, Maajja, which is a platform launched by singer-composer AR Rahman to support independent artists and musicians.
Playback singer Dhee is famous for her performance in songs like ‘Kaattu Payale’ from Soorarai Pottru, ‘Naan Nee’ from Madras and ‘Ey Sandakaara’ from Irudhi Suttru among others. Lyricist and rapper Arivu is well-known for his work in ‘Vaathi Coming’ from Master, ‘Single Pasanga’ from Natpe Thunai and for his album ‘Therukural’.