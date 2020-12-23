Dulquer posts special anniversary wishes for wife Amal

The actor got married nine years ago, before he made his debut in cinema.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, made the day all the more special by posting a lovely anniversary wish for his partner Amal Sufiya. The 34-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with his wife Amal in all smiles and wrote, “Happy happy 9 years boo !! Closing in on a decade and how ! Closer stronger and growing up ! With that cuddle bug of a super glue that binds us even closer. Here’s to decades of us tripping, fumbling through life but always catching each other, propping each other up and standing strong together. You’re my hollandaise, my chantilly cream, my truffle, my soy, my wasabi and my harissa ! Sorry had to be corny ! Happy anniversary mamma ! I love you long time (sic).”

Dulquer and Amal got married in a private ceremony in Chennai in 2011. The couple has a daughter born in May 2017 named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Amala Sufiya is an architect. Dulquer, in an interview earlier this year, revealed how he met his wife for the first time and how their families agreed to their marriage. The actor said: "After I returned from the US where I was finishing my studies, my folks were keen on getting me married. My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine. Now, it so happened that on most of my outings, I would notice the same girl there as well. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show. Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her."

On the career front, Dulquer is expecting the release of the Srinath Rajendran directorial Kurup. Dulquer had made his acting debut with Srinath’s Second Show in 2012.The new film, coming eight years later, is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story.

Recently, the shooting of Dulquer’s Tamil film Hey Sinamika recommenced after a long break. The film went on the floor in March this year but had to be halted due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, the film will mark the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal. Touted to be a rom-com, Hey Sinamika will have Kajal Agarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female leads.

Another Dulquer starrer, Vaan, directed by Ra Karthik and bankrolled by Selva Kumar J under the banner of Kenanya Films is also in the making. Sources say that the makers are contemplating on making Vaan into a bilingual – Tamil and Telugu.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

