Dulquer posts cosy picture of Mammootty with grandchild for Father’s Day

Several actors like Kunchacko Boban, Rima Kallingal and Tovino Thomas posted personal pictures and messages on Father’s Day.

Flix Mollywood

The photo paints a cosy family picture with two people in it. The older is a grandpa tying the hair of his son’s daughter seated in front of him. It could be just a charming picture from any home. Only this grandpa is Malayalam cinema’s celebrated superstar Mammootty. His son and actor Dulquer Salmaan posted the picture on his Instagram page to wish him on Father’s Day. Among Dulquer’s many hashtags are the words ‘no caption needed’, ‘picture speaks a thousand words’ and ‘my biggest joy’.

Mammootty is seen in comfortable home clothes, a shirt and mundu. He has his long hair tied into a small ponytail at the back. And from the looks of it, he is attempting to give his granddaughter the same hairdo. The little girl, Maryam, is busy sipping from her cup, oblivious to all the attention she is getting. Dulquer, a self-confessed fan of his dad, also added these hashtags: my father and my child, blessed, alhamdulillah.

Dulquer’s friend and actor Soubin Shahir was one of the first to comment with heart symbols. Nazriya, Saniya Iyappan, Nikhila Vimal, Shani Shaki and director Rosshan Andrrews have also commented with similar messages.

Dulquer often posts family images especially with his daughter Maryam, the last of these coming on Eid with his wife and daughter. Last month, he posted a collage of four photos of Maryam and him, writing that they should make these pictures an annual thing. “My favourite thing to do whenever I am away, is to look at every single photo I have of yours from the time you were born. It’s the only way papa can make it through the time he spends away from you. Of all those these always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote on her birthday.

Other actors also took to Instagram to post special photos for Father’s Day. Kunchacko Boban coming from the famous family of producers, Udaya, posted a collage of his grandfather, father, himself and his son. “The Kunchacko legacy. And a big thanks to all the MOTHERS who made this day possible,” he wrote.

Rima Kallingal posted a picture with her father with a philosophical caption. “Who is the child and who is the father.. when the lines blur and you are just cradling and supporting each other in this long journey together,” she wrote.

Tovino Thomas’s picture with his father has both wearing shirts of the same colour.

Aju Varghese didn’t post any personal photos. Instead, he posted a medley of clips from various Malayalam movies involving funny exchanges between dads and sons.