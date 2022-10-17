Dulquer offers fellow ‘petrol heads’ a sneak-peek into his luxury car collection

On the professional front, Dulquer had two recent releases including the Telugu romantic drama ‘Sita Ramam’ and the Hindi psychological crime thriller ‘Chup’.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has revealed in his previous media interactions that he is an automobile enthusiast. Like his father Mammootty, Dulquer has an exquisite collection of luxury cars. In a recent Instagram post, the actor walked fans through his enviable car collection. While ‘fellow petrol heads’, as Dulquer addresses other car enthusiasts, have previously seen photos of Dulquer’s cars on social media, it is the first time that a video of his collection has been released on the actor’s social media handle.

Sharing the video, Dulquer noted that he has been wanting to post a video for a long time, but had held back from doing so. “Been wanting to try doing this for the longest time. But as usual I overthink and don’t like coming across as bratty and insensitive. But I realise there are millions of enthusiasts out there like me. And this is a way for me to share and engage with them,” the caption read.

Dulquer mentions in the video that he considers 02 BMW M3 the best car from the lot and is a huge fan of the E46 (BMW model code) shape. Explaining how precious the car is to him, Dulquer also shares that the thought of the automobile getting scratched gives him nightmares. “Sharing a few gems I’ve managed to collect over the years. Starting out with my ‘02 BMW M3. This one was the E46 which for me was the peak BMW. Hope you guys enjoy these vignettes,” Dulquer wrote in his Instagram post.

This was followed by another video of a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (2011 model). “Next up, sharing my 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG! This was something I never even dreamed of owning someday. At the time I felt this is a future classic, and time has proven that it is. What an absolute privilege it is to be custodian of a Gullwing irrespective of which generation. Can’t believe it’s been with me 8 years,” Dulquer wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, October 17. The car is reportedly worth Rs 2.54 crores.

