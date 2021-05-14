Dulquer, Nazriya, Pawan Kalyan and others share Eid pictures

Many of the stars encouraged their fans to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr from their homes and stay safe.

As people across the globe celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on May 13, Thursday, many celebrities took to social media to share photos where they are seen along with their family members, and also extended their wishes to fans who are celebrating the festival. Eid is celebrated by Muslims to mark the end of the holy month Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic year. The celebrations began on Wednesday evening and ended on Thursday in India.

Mollywood star Mammootty took to Facebook on Thursday to wish fans on Eid by sharing a poster. Mohanlal too extended his wishes to fans on Twitter. Actor Nadiya, who is shooting for the upcoming Telugu film Drushyam 2, shared a photo of herself where she is seen in ethnic clothes and advised fans to stay indoors and celebrate the festival. “Eid Mubarak to all! In the midst of the Covid lockdowns, please continue to stay at home but keep the celebrations of this joyous, peaceful holiday alive! Donate generously and count your blessings,” Nadiya wrote.

Popular Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a photo along with his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan and wrote, “Eid Mubarak from us to you !!!” Actor Nazriya too shared a photo with her husband actor Fahadh Faasil and wished fans on Eid. Nivin Pauly, who unveiled the teaser of his upcoming Malayalam movie Thuramukham on the occasion of Eid, conveyed his wishes to fans.

Other Malayalam actors including Ranjitha Menon, Srin daa and Sidhique, as well as playback singer Sujata Mohan, among others conveyed their wishes on social media.

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan, who was last seen in Tollywood movie Vakeel Saab passed a press note wishing fans and also posted an Eid poster featuring him through his political party Jana Sena’s Twitter handle on Friday. “#EidMubarakto ALL! More than ever, in these challenging times, May the Almighty grant good health, joy and peace to all and take away all the suffering of the humanity across the world!! #EidUlFitr,” Tollywood star Chiranjeevi tweeted on Friday. Jr NTR, who is currently working on SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR too took to Twitter to convey his wishes to fans.

Award winning musician AR Rahman posted a video wishing fans on Eid. Kollywood actor Suriya conveyed his Eid wishes and wrote, “#EidMubarakStay safe and celebrate at home with your loved ones!!” Other celebrities including Madhavan, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, Gopichand, Kalyanram Nandamuri, Hansika, Mohan Babu and Aadhi conveyed their wishes but also urged fans to stay indoors and celebrate the festival.

