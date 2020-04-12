Dulquer initiates new lockdown challenge, Rana, Aditi, Kajal and others follow

Dulquer shared a post workout story on Instagram with the caption ‘TrainingDone’. This has now started a trend

Flix Social Media

Every week fresh challenges crop up on social media as people find new ways to keep themselves entertained during the 21-day lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, actor Dulquer Salmaan too kickstarted an Instagram challenge which has been embraced by scores of celebrities.

Dulquer shared a post work out picture of him on his Instagram stories with the hashtag “TrainingDone”. The hashtag caught on quickly with celebrities from different industries including Aditi Rao Hydari, Ritu Varma, Kajal Aggarwal, Rana Daggubati, Anupama Parameswaran and others putting up similar post-work out stories with the hashtag.

The idea behind the challenge is to stay fit and not miss workouts while spending time indoors. Dulquer has been sharing stories of all those who have taken up the challenge and worked out.

While Rana Daggubati put up a post workout selfie, Dulquer shared the photo with the caption “Killing it chief”. Actor Anupama Parameswaran posted a boomerang story of her doing hoopla exercises, while actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal too posted their work out stories.

Dulquer co-star in his latest Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Ritu Varma too joined the fitness club after taking up the challenge.

Others who took up the challenge include model and former MTV VJ Sophie Choubey, actor Shaani Shaki and scores of Instagram users who put the hashtag in their post work out stories.

Other challenges trending on Instagram include the T-shirt challenge which has also gained popularity, after Hollywood celebrities including Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal undertook the challenge and posted stories. It involves wearing a t shirt while doing a hand stand.

In Tollywood, actor Rakul Preet did the challenge and posted a video of the same on her Instagram handle.