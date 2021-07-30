Dulquer has a slew of upcoming films, including one with Soubin Shahir

Dulquer Salmaan shared the first-look posters of ‘Othiram Kadakam’, directed by Soubin Shahir, and ‘King of Kotha’ helmed by Abhilash Joshiy.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who celebrated his 35th birthday on July 28, announced his next film with actor and director Soubin Shahir, Othiram Kadakam. Soubin made his directorial debut with the 2017 film Parava, which also starred Dulquer. Announcing his latest collaboration with Soubin, Dulquer noted that his character in Parava, Imran, is one of his favourite characters and he enjoyed performing the character. He also added that he is confident about discovering characters and nuances that he hasn’t done before, when he teams up with Soubin. He also added that he cannot wait for the project to start rolling.

“Super excited to announce this brand new film, Othiram Kadakam. I’ve always known Soubin to have a fab aesthetic and a keen sense of cinema. When he told me his idea for Parava I knew I had to be a part of it in some way! I knew in my gut he would make a special film. To date Imran is one of my most loved characters and something I enjoyed performing to my hearts content. This time around he discussed a full length role in his next film and I know in his hands I’ll discover characters and nuances I’ve never done before. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director’s hat and I cannot wait to start filming!!(sic),” Dulquer’s note read. He also shared the first-look poster of the movie.

In response, Soubin expressed how Dulquer enabled his first film Parava to “fly higher” than he could have ever imagined. “Today it gives me immense pleasure to announce my next venture “Othiram Kadakam” staring you - my Machaan @dqsalmaan . I can’t put in to words my excitement to begin this adventurous journey with you. Thank you for everything that only you have been to me - a brother, a friend, a guide, my motor geek & my go to person for all things big & small,” Soubin wrote.

The poster from Dulquer’s upcoming film King of Kotha was also unveiled on the same day. Noting that he loves his birthday because he gets to share updates about several new projects, Dulquer expressed that he is excited about the project. “Here’s a first look poster of a dream project with my first ever and best friend Abhilash Joshiy. We’ve known each other since diapers and grew up with our common love for cinema and cars and photography and travel,” Dulquer wrote in his Instagram post.

Many members from the film fraternity extended their wishes to actor Dulquer, including Nazriya and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who penned heartfelt wishes and shared photos featuring themselves along with Dulquer.