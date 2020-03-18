Dulquer in Hanu Raghavapudi directorial?

Talks with Dulquer are in the final stages, and we can expect official word on this soon.

Flix Tollywood

Following the massive success of Mahanati in which his performance was lauded, Dulquer Salmaan is back to don the greasepaint for another Telugu flick. Reports are that Dulquer will be playing the lead role in director Hanu Raghavapudi’s next and talks are in the final stages. We can expect an official word on this soon.

Meanwhile, Dulquer is awaiting the release of the Malayalam movie Kurup. The story has been penned by Jithin K Jose and the film was directed by Srinath Rajendran. Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS have done the scripting for the film. Sukumara Kurup, who is the central character on which the film is based, is one of India’s most wanted criminals. Accused of murdering a film representative named Chacko, Sukumara Kurup faked his own death to claim an insurance amount.

It was a sensational case as the police could not arrest the main accused. However, the co-accused driver Ponnappan and brother-in-law Bhaskar Pillai were sentenced to life-term imprisonment. It is one of the longest unsolved cases in Kerala till date. The filmmakers have done a lot of research before Kurup went on the floors.

It has already been revealed that Dulquer plays Sukumara Kurup and Indrajith will be seen as the cop investigating the crime. Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play the role of Bhaskar Pillai. Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars.

Hanu Raghavapudi’s last film release was Padi Padi Leche Manasu which had hit the marquee in 2018. The film starred Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The star cast also included Murali Sharma, Suhasini Maniratnam and Priya Raman. Padi Padi Leche Manasu was produced by Prasad Chukkapalli and Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Vishal Chandrasekar composed music for this venture.

Dulquer has recently signed a project which will be helmed by choreographer Brinda and will also star Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. Titled Hey Sinamika, the film is being bankrolled by Jio Studios in association with Global One and will have music by Govind Vasantha and Preetha Jayaraman as the cinematographer.

